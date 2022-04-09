Jiu Jitsu – Carter Festival

Lisa Foreman has done it again. On Sunday, the Wallerin-born celebrated her second consecutive European Under-21 title in the weight category up to 63 kilograms. The 20-year-old got off to a good start in Heraklion (Greece) in her first fight against local champion Evangelia Kalitsunaki and won with a clear 19:6 ratio. The Greek had previously surprisingly eliminated Foreman’s biggest opponent, Ella Jacobsen. Foreman continued in the same key, swept Tanesha Bars of the Netherlands from the carpet without losing a point. In the final, she overcame her Spanish opponent, Natalia Rodriguez, 15: 4 and won the title in a sovereign way. “I never felt Lisa was in trouble,” says father and coach Ferdinand Fuhrmann of BVZ. His daughter was relieved after her victory: “It was nice to see that I was able to assert myself again. This gives me self-confidence for the upcoming competitions.”

The confidence Foreman would need. Her last European Championships were in the under-21s, and at the end of April she will compete in the general category at the Paris Open.

“It’s a lot more difficult for the adults, but to have a medal would be great,” Foreman says. The Wallerin native proved last year that she in no way presents her older rivals with insurmountable tasks, when she immediately won a bronze medal in her first World Championship appearance.

Foreman would like to ensure a similar feel at the World Games in the US in July. Because jiu-jitsu is not an Olympic sport, says Father Ferdinand, a victory in this competition would equate to an Olympic victory. Before crossing the big pond, Lisa will compete in the European Championships in the Year category in May.

Gold for Fuhrmann and silver for Blauwish

Julia Blauich of Bruckneudorf also managed to celebrate a medal over the weekend. The reigning junior world champion qualified for the final in the weight category up to 70 kg with a slim victory over Slovenian Kostangsek, but had no chance against Sweden’s Emma Litt and lost consecutively by 0:14.

The Bauer brothers of Halbturn ended up out of the medal ranks when they competed. Twins Alexander and Lucas finished ninth in their weight classes in the Under-21s, as did their younger brother David in the Under-18s.