Jill Biden gifts from the heart – Trump is back in the White House: He’s now hanging on the Biden tree

– Trump is back in the White House: He’s now hanging on the Biden tree Is it a Christmas offer of reconciliation? A gold-framed portrait of Donald and Melania Trump now reminds the US president of his predecessor.

In gold frame and bow: A picture of the Trumps on a Biden Christmas tree Photo: Agence France-Presse

Former US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House — at least in the form of a Christmas tree portrait of his successor, Joe Biden. The gold-framed photo of Trump and his wife Melania is part of the Christmas decorations at the US President’s official residence presented on Monday. There are also portraits of former US presidents and their wives from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama hanging on the state’s Christmas tree banqueting room.

The fact that the Trumps were honored by the couple could be seen as an offer of reconciliation at Christmas. Biden and Trump fought a bitter campaign for the presidency last year. Republican Trump has not conceded his electoral defeat to this day and continues to propagate the often-disproved conspiracy theory about alleged widespread electoral fraud.

The Trumps also rejected Biden’s traditional invitation to tea at the White House before the new president takes office – a clear break from tradition.

However, the controversy was not reflected in this year’s White House Christmas decorations. Trump’s portraits have also been hung elsewhere in the White House.

Biden’s wife, Jill, put on the decoration with the slogan “gifts from the heart.” According to the White House, 41 Christmas trees have been erected, more than 1,800 meters of decorative tape have been used, 300 candles have been erected and more than 78,750 lights are imaginatively lit. Over a hundred volunteers worked on the decoration for a week.

AFP/nlu

