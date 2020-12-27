Jarvis Landry from Browns, Richard Higgins, Donovan People Jones, Jadaryl Hodge, PJ Goodson, and Jacob Phillips on the COVID-19 list and out of the aircraft game

NEWARK, NJ – Brown’s future Jarvis Landry has struggled with a thigh injury all past season and worked his way back from off-season surgery to keep the 110-game streak alive, only to finish Sunday against planes by putting him on COVID-19 backup as a hand High risk close contact.

Landry is one of five players – the top four receivers and a primary player – who were placed on the list on Saturday night as being in close contact with full-back PJ Goodson, who has tested positive for the virus.

All six players must sit out of a potential Sunday match in a playoff match against 1-13 Jets, and Goodson will also miss next week’s season final against the Steelers because players who test positive must stay out of the team for at least 10 days.

Others listed as high-risk close contacts with Godson are recipients: Richard Higgins, Khaddaryl Hodge, Donovan People-Jones, and team players Jacob Phillips.

In addition, the club (Infectious Diseases Extension) lifted receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, Montrel Meander back and recipient Derrick Willies from the training squad. The only active recipient left on the list before the training squad calls was Marvin Hall, who was called for a December 7 waiver waiver from Detroit.

A source said that the players did not celebrate Christmas together. A source in the league said the game was still in play because the NFL had determined that it was safe for other players and coaches to participate and that they were not a medical risk. Close people should be isolated for five days and can return on the sixth day if they continue to test negative, which means they will likely return to training on Thursday.

Brown thought they might be out of the woods when left rookie Jedric Wells Jr., who was placed on the COVID-19 Sanctuary on Thursday as close contact with someone outside of the organization, has been activated from the roster and back to its start. Spot aircraft game.

The game is huge for Browns because they have a chance to snatch their first playoff game in 18 years with a win and a loss or a draw by either the Ravens, the Dolphins or the Colts.

Landry, who has come out strong in the past four weeks with 29 receptions and three TDs after not scoring his first 10 matches, gave his opinion on the matter on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: “Upset.”

Not only will Brown have to replace Landry on his advance knock and moves, he’ll lose an arm as well.

“I knew he could throw the ball really well,” attack co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday. Maybe I didn’t pay enough attention to the type of road runner he was and the ability to split versus tight coverage, and get the contestants to catch it all. I’m sure he hit the Bengalis with a nice throw in the right sideline against us a few years ago so I clearly knew he could throw it really well. “

Higgins, one of Mayfield’s favorite targets, was upset, too.

“I don’t even have COVID,” he wrote on Twitter. “This sh! T sucks !!!”

Brown was preparing for their afternoon flight to New Jersey on Saturday morning when they received news that Judson, the primary mid-back, had tested positive. At that point, they switched off the facility, nearly held meetings and delayed their flight at 2:45 p.m. while they were tracking contact. They also worked closely with the NFL on appropriate next steps.

Goodson’s loss was a big enough hit, as he is the inspiring leader of defense, having led the team with a career high of 91 tackles and initially tied with two interceptions. If Brown defeats the Gates and the Steelers lose 11-3 to the Colts 10-4, Brown will stand a chance to win the score in the season final for the first time since 1989.

“BJ is doing a good job,” said Stefansky on December 7, the day after Judson helped Browns beat the Titans 41-35. “You hear it before you see it. It mobilizes players in training and during matches.

With Goodson and Phillips out, Mac Wilson will have a chance to make up for himself after he was put on the bench last week, most likely due to the performance. Phillips started in his place, but Wilson could be pressured into service either as center-back or into his usual weak spot. Brown also has Malcolm Smith and Tay Davis ready to step in.

When the contact tracing news came out, it couldn’t have been much worse if Baker Mayfield hadn’t been on the list. Playing the limelight in the past four weeks and climbing to 12th in NFL with a rating of 99.4, Mayfield will have to rely heavily on his tight ends and on his running backs Nick Chubb and Cream Hunt.

In its past four matches, Mayfield 10 has thrown a touchdown against just one interception, completing 70% of his passes and earning a rating of 117.7.

Fortunately for Mayfield, he will face the injury-wracked secondary Gates who play as rising back for the second team and safety for the third team and a nickel back for the third team.

By 7 pm, Brown left for New Jersey, four hours and 15 minutes later than expected. By that time, there were many empty seats on the plane and six major shareholders in the house wondering what hit them.

The hard part probably won’t be the return of the receiving team until Thursday with the possibility of a tiebreaker or North Asia crown on the streak against the Steelers. Players must also continue to test negative until they can come back.

To date, more than 25 individuals across the NFL identified as high-risk contacts have become positive.

Brown is already dealing with COVID-19 on a weekly basis, and Miles Garrett is still taking breathing treatments and grappling with the lingering effects of the virus. He was having a coughing fit after winning last week’s 20-6 victory over the Giants and is hoping to be closer to his usual qualifying self.

