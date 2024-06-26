From: APA/dpa

King Charles III, with military ceremony. and his wife Queen Camilla welcomed Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako to Great Britain on a state visit. The monarchs greeted each other at the Horse Guards Parade in London on Tuesday. A tent roof protected the heads of state from the hot sun.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and senior government officials were also present on the occasion. Prince William, the heir to the throne, had earlier picked up the royal couple from their hotel on behalf of his father.

The timing of the visit is surprising: Great Britain will elect a new parliament on July 4. During the 70-year reign of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, there were no state trips during election campaigns. Britain’s PA news agency quoted a Japanese foreign ministry official as saying it was not a political trip.

After the Commencement, the couple traveled the short distance in carriages to Buckingham Palace. King Charles wanted to take the Emperor through a special exhibition in a gallery of exhibits related to Japan. In the afternoon, Naruhito and Masako visited Westminster Abbey and returned to Buckingham Palace for a state dinner in the evening.

Charles’ sister Princess Anne will not be able to attend the reception. He continues to be monitored at a clinic after an incident with a horse in his private garden. On Tuesday, her husband Tim Lawrence visited her at the hospital for lunch. The 73-year-old has no memory of Sunday’s incident, in which he suffered minor injuries and a concussion, British media reported.

The three-day official visit ends on Thursday. Finally, the Emperor will lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave at Windsor Castle.

The imperial couple already landed in the British capital on Saturday and have attended several private meetings since then. After completing their official visit, the Emperor and Empress intend to visit their former colleges at Oxford University before departing on Friday.