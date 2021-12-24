Japan is also planning a diplomatic boycott

Nor will Japan send a government delegation to the Beijing Olympics. The United States had previously announced this step.
Japan is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics. These include Seiko Hashimoto, chair of the organizing committee for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games, and president of the National Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had previously stated that he had no plans to participate in the Games. The United States has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Winter Olympics in February 2022 due to disregard for human rights in China. The United States accuses China, among other things, of the genocide of the Muslim Uyghur minority.
For this reason, the United States decided not to send diplomatic representatives to Beijing. China rejected the allegations of human rights violations and announced “decisive countermeasures”. Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada joined the American boycott.
The basics in brief
- Japan is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in Beijing.
- The reason for this is the disregard for human rights in China.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”