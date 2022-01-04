James Webb Telescope: The first problems with sun protection

The James Webb Telescope has been in space for a week. Sun protection cannot be extended due to sensor malfunction.
The basics in brief
- The James Webb Space Telescope was only recently launched.
- Developing sun protection has proven to be a challenge.
On December 25 last year, the James Webb Space Telescope began its journey in infrared astronomy. The first problems are already noticeable.
Because Sun protection can not fail the sensor slow down. This was actually planned to be New Year’s Eve.
In the meantime However, the original problem has been resolved was so “NASA». Accordingly, the two middle extension arms are locked in their final position. A renewed deployment of sunscreen has been postponed to today, January 3rd.
As explained by Webb project manager Bill Ochs: “Now is the time to seize the opportunity to find out everything we can about the core operations. Then we will take the next steps.” The use of the telescope can be interrupted at any time.
