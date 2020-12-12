Jamal Adams from the Seattle Seahawks says there are no hard feelings for Adam Gas, New York Jets

Renton, Washington – First eight All-Pro games with solid safety Jamal AdamsHis tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has made it clear that he is not “bored” with his new team. He says he’s not bitter about his old life, either.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Friday, two days before Seahawks (8-4) hosted the unbeaten New York Jets at Lumen Field, Adams complimented the organization that swapped him with Seattle in July amid a messy divorce that included his public criticism of coach Adam Gas.

Adams described his relationship with his former coach as “solid” and said he would shake his hand if Gase approached him before the match on Sunday.

He said, “I don’t hate Adam Gas.” “I don’t have a problem with Adam Gase. I just feel he didn’t handle certain situations well as head coach. That’s just my opinion. Everyone has the right to have their opinions, just like you guys. Everyone has the right to have their say, and this is the world we live in. But as I said, I have no hatred for Adam. “

Adams said several times on Friday that he respected the planes and his former teammates, referring to the quarterback Sam Darnold, Among other things, by name.

Adams was unhappy about the lack of a move toward a new decade when jets sent him to Seattle for a slew of picks that include the first round of Seahawks in each of the next two drafts. Seahawks is expected to start negotiations toward extending rookie Adams deal this out of season.

“The men who make the decisions there, they didn’t appreciate me the way Seattle does, and I appreciate it,” he said. “There are no harsh feelings towards them. They had different points of view. I had a different point of view, but at the end of the day, I am just happy to be where I am and have an organization that believes in me, believes that I can accomplish it and appreciate me so much. That’s all I can ask for, oh Man. It’s all about my respect. “

Seahawks trainer Pete Carroll spoke to Adams and the right deal Brandon Shell This week on Sunday, as he often does when one of his players is about to face his former team. Carroll said they are both “in a good place” and “really have their say about it.” Shell, who signed a contract with Seattle in March and was in a tough season, is expected to play until he sprained an ankle after missing the past two matches.

Adams has said he would be lying if he claimed that he was not enthusiastic about playing his former team but that he did not want to make the game about himself.

“I’m not trying to make myself up,” he said. “I’m not trying to get out there and prove that I can do this play and do this play. I’ve been with them for three years. They’ve seen me, they’ve seen what I can do. I have so much respect for a lot of men out there. They’ll talk about noise. I’ll talk about the noise.” It’s going to be a fun fight. I know their record might not show it all the time, but this is a football club that never stops fighting. “

Greg Williams, a former Gates defense coordinator who was fired on Monday, wondered noticeably loudly after the Adams deal whether safety might “get bored” when playing in the Seahawks’ defense that is not as complicated as his own. But the Seahawks were attacking Adams enough to put him on the cusp of NFL history. He admitted it would be “nice” to break the record for most sacks in one season with a defensive back on Sunday.

Adrian Wilson holds the record with 8.0 in 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Adams has 7.5 despite missing four matches due to a thigh injury. He has also not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that, according to him, had forced him to play with one arm in recent weeks.

While Adams was sometimes conciliatory toward planes on Friday, he said he did not regret how he got off the team.

He said, “At the end of the day, I did what was best for my family, myself and my career.” “I took a chance on myself when I was 24 years old. Not many people thought a 24-year-old would come out of it. They thought I was crazy. They thought I was a kid. They thought about everything, but I stuck with it. I knew it. Who am I as a person, I know my worth, and like I said, I have nothing but respect for the Jets. I pray one day they find it out and get the ball rolling because the fans deserve it there, all Jett fans deserve a positive season, a chance in qualifying, a chance to run .

“They deserve it because they are so passionate, and they are very loyal to airplanes. Like I said, nothing but respect and love. I will always understand where I come from, and who shaped me, because that plays a part in the flight. As I always say, the marathon continues.”