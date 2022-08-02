IVECO: Expansion of the Reforestation Project – Environment, Climate Protection and Sustainability | news | Transportation

Since mid-2021, Iveco wants to continue developing its sustainability strategy and plant an international forest with several reforestation organizations. Within this framework, there are currently tree planting projects in Italy, Poland and Germany.

According to the company, the LNG and CNG powered Iveco S-Way sold in the three markets and the trees planted for it have saved more than 45,000 tons of CO2 annually to date. This corresponds to the amount that more than three million trees can absorb in one year.

“If you plant all these trees in a row at seven metres, it will stretch from the Antarctic to the Arctic,” said Giandomenico Fioreti, Head of Alternative Propulsion Business Development at Iveco.

For example, Iveco partnered with e-commerce platform Treedom and planted 300 trees – 30 of them in Italy and the rest in various other countries. In Italy, the Agriculture project is also linked to the Ambassador programme, with the aim of further promoting social and environmental sustainability with clients and partners. In this context, 50 trees were planted for both Biogas Wipptal and GLS Italy.

In Poland, Ecobal won as partner. Together with Iveco staff, 5,000 tree seedlings were planted on an area of ​​five hectares to increase biodiversity in this area and support carbon dioxide offset.

According to the company, a tree is planted in Germany via the Plant-my-Tree reforestation project for every new S-Way CNG/LNG sold and every Stralis NP tree used – so far 2,100 trees.

According to the manufacturer, the goal is to increase the number of plants from over 7,000 trees currently. In addition to expanding into the UK and Nordic markets, the forest in Italy is set to expand by an additional 700 trees. In addition, a tree will be planted in Tanzania, Cameroon, Kenya, Nepal and Colombia for every Riman spare part remanufactured.