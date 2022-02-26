It’s not just of symbolic importance: the United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and those close to him

After the United Kingdom and the European Union, the United States also imposes sanctions on Putin and some of his ministers. Although the Kremlin chief likely does not have assets in the United States, the sanctions are more than just a symbolic policy.

After the European Union and Great Britain, the US government also imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and a number of his ministers, he announced. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, head of the FSB’s domestic intelligence service Alexander Bortnikov and other senior government officials were affected, the US Treasury said Friday evening (local time).

The White House had announced the imposition of sanctions on Putin and Lavrov a few hours ago. Regarding rulers, the US Treasury said, “It is extremely rare for the Treasury to sanction a leader. President Putin joins a very small group that includes tyrants like Kim Jong-un, Alexander Lukashenko, and Bashar al-Assad.” In North Korea, Belarus and Syria.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government held Russia accountable for its “brutal and unprovoked attack on the Ukrainian people”. If necessary, the United States is ready for further sanctions. As a result of the sanctions, any potential assets of affected individuals in the United States will be frozen. US citizens and companies are largely prohibited from doing business with or supporting them financially.

If those affected do not have assets in the United States – which seems likely in the case of Putin and Lavrov – sanctions are still not only of symbolic importance. It makes many international transactions difficult for those affected because Western banks and companies do not want to risk violating US sanctions. Financial penalties are not related to entry bans.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in the Telegram news channel in the evening that Putin and Lavrov do not have accounts in Great Britain or abroad. The US government had already imposed far-reaching sanctions on Thursday, including sanctions against major Russian banks and state-owned companies as well as export controls on high-tech products.