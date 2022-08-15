It’s never too late – even after a heart attack – to practice healing

Coronary heart disease: quitting smoking is always worth it

many smokers I think it’s already too late for them to be able to benefit from the health of quitting smoking. A recent review now confirms it It’s never too late to quit smoking. Even people who already have one suffered a heart attack have or less coronary heart disease Patients can significantly reduce their risk of having a heart attack or other stroke by quitting smoking.

in stream Cochrane review Experts have a level of knowledge about the benefits of a Quit Smoking In people who already have one Heart attack suffered or under one coronary heart disease Suffer, collected. The collected results show that it is beneficial to stop smoking even after a heart attack, since the risk of further cardiovascular events is reduced by about a third.

A third person dies in Germany from heart disease

more than 30% of all deaths In Germany It is attributed to cardiovascular disease (CVD).. Heart attacks and strokes make up the largest proportion.

Smoking is one of the biggest risk factors

who – which smoking It is one of the following with an unhealthy diet The main risk factors for developing heart disease. One in ten deaths from cardiovascular disease is attributed to smoking.

It’s never too late to quit smoking

The current Cochrane review reached the conclusion that smokers benefit from quitting even if they have already had a heart attack or suffer from coronary artery disease. The results of 68 studies, in which more than 80,000 test subjects participated, were used for the review.

The evaluation clearly shows that people with coronary heart disease Quit SmokingAbout their risk of dying from a heart attack or stroke decreases by a third.

The myth of losing quality of life

Many smokers fear that quitting smoking will have a personal effect loss of quality of life. Perceived quality of life after smoking cessation was examined in eight studies.

Six months after stopping smoking, the majority of participants reported having one Better self quality of life of those who continued to smoke.

“Our results show that those who quit smoking have a lower risk of secondary cardiovascular disease than those who continue to smoke, and that quality of life improves as a result of smoking cessation.”summarized by the authors of a Cochrane review.

“We hope that these findings will motivate more people to quit smoking and encourage healthcare professionals to be more active in helping patients quit.”, the work team concludes. (FP)