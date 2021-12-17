It’s Christmas on the Epic Games Store today: 15 free games in 15 days

Every day, for 15 days, a new PC game for free: gifts are distributed in the Epic Games Store before Christmas Eve.

The platform confirmed a leak previously published with its Christmas campaign.

At first the full version of “Shenmue 3” is free.

Christmas is the time for gifts! But not only partners, family and friends put gifts under the Christmas tree, also in Epic Games Store There is already a festive mood. The leak has haunted the gaming scene for a few days: Epic has now confirmed that the platform is closed birthday Games will be abandoned again.

Since Thursday, December 16, users have been able to click a new PC game into their account every day – completely free. A total of 15 new games will be introduced as part of the campaign. Titles will be activated on the platform at 5 pm. Interested parties can then secure the free game in question within 24 hours before it can be exchanged for a new one.

It begins with the action adventure “Shenmue 3”, which can be added to your account until Friday afternoon at 5 pm at no additional cost.

Epic Games: Christmas campaign has a long tradition

Epic has not yet revealed the next free title. The only rare information from the platform: it will be a “mysterious game” – in the truest sense of the word.

This isn’t the first time Epic has dedicated games to Christmas. Already in 2019 and 2020, there were many games on the platform for free during the festive period. In the past year it has included titles such as: “Metro 2033”, “Evolution of the Jurassic World” and “Alien: Solitude”. Even outside of the Christmas campaign, the platform regularly offers free games. For example, players recently managed to secure the role-playing game “Godfall” and the construction game “Prison Architect”.

Shortly before Christmas, a new sale went live on the platform with discounts ranging from ten to 95 percent on more than 1,300 games and add-ons. Additional discounts are also possible through coupons. (thp)

