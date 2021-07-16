Italy plans to apply for the European Championship or the FIFA World Cup

A European Championship or World Cup should take place in Italy soon. Pictured, the Azzurri after winning the European Championship in London. © APA / afp / JOHN SIBLEY

European football champions Italy wants to be the organizer of a major event for the foreseeable future.

According to the federation’s president, Gabriel Gravina, the International Football Association Board (FIGC) is considering a bid to host the Euro 2028 or the 2030 World Cup. However, the federation president said on Thursday that the infrastructure in the stadiums must be improved beforehand.

“We will evaluate the candidacy,” Gravina announced. “Let’s try the European Championship first, then we will think about the other one.” Some stadiums have not been renovated since the 1990 World Cup, the country’s last major singles tournament to date. This must be done quickly, Gravina said. “We can’t go into an application and say that if you give me the application, we will renovate the stadiums. That is not how it works.”

Great Britain/Ireland, Spain/Portugal, as well as the four competitions, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania have already expressed their interest in hosting the World Cup in 2030. The deadline for submissions for the FIFA World Cup will begin in 2022 and will be awarded in 2024.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar, and 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. Germany will host the next European Championship in 2024.

Author: dpa / am