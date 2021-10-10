sport

Italy defeated Belgium and finished third in the Nations League

October 10, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Cheers the Italians beat Belgium and finished third in the Nations League.

    Domenico Berardi scores from a point to 2-0 for the Azzurri.

    Thibaut Courtois saves past Federico Chiesa, the Belgium goalkeeper can excel several times.

Being third in the League of Nations does not make sense. At least those were the words of Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a few days ago. It’s all about victory. However, Belgium does not play for this because they lost to the French in the semi-finals. So did Courtois and his teammates on Sunday against Italy only in third place.

But the Belgians also lost this match. It’s 1:2 finally in Turin.

