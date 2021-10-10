Italy defeated Belgium and finished third in the Nations League

1/4 Cheers the Italians beat Belgium and finished third in the Nations League.

Domenico Berardi scores from a point to 2-0 for the Azzurri.



Thibaut Courtois saves past Federico Chiesa, the Belgium goalkeeper can excel several times.

Being third in the League of Nations does not make sense. At least those were the words of Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a few days ago. It’s all about victory. However, Belgium does not play for this because they lost to the French in the semi-finals. So did Courtois and his teammates on Sunday against Italy only in third place.

But the Belgians also lost this match. It’s 1:2 finally in Turin.

Courtois prevented an even greater defeat. He showed good saves, just before the break, he maintained his advantage against Federico Chiesa.

But then Courtois has to admit defeat. It was Nicolo Barilla who took the European champions up front with a superb shot.

The game is very attractive, even if both countries compete with only the second group. With the Azzurri, captains Giorgio Chiellini, Giorginho, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne sit on the bench at the start. In Belgium, star Kevin De Bruyne has to watch first.

Belgium plays along, and sometimes there is an open exchange of blows. But also because Michy Batshuayi only hits aluminum twice and Yannick Carrasco once, the Red Devils stay aimless for a long time.

After a good hour, the initial decision is made: Timothy Castanee falls for Chiesa XVI. Penalty. With a bit of luck, Domenico Berardi turns, and Courtois still holds his hand.