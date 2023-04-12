Italy declares a state of emergency over migrants: as Germany warns

Switzerland’s neighboring countries Italy declares an immigration emergency – loud alerts are also now being issued in Germany Two of our neighboring countries recorded sharp increases in refugee flows in the first quarter of the year alone. Special measures are being taken in Italy. updated Apr 12, 2023 at 3:31 pm

In Italy and Germany, the number of refugees arriving rose sharply in the first quarter of 2023. IMAGO / Daniel Kupersky On Tuesday, the domestic policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group noted that initial asylum applications filed in Germany increased by 80.3 percent in the first quarter alone compared to the same period in 2022. IMAGO / Metodi Popov The Italian government, led by Giorgia Meloni, plans to impose a state of emergency. IMAGO / ZUMA wire We are living in an absolute state of emergency that places a heavy burden on the state’s structures. The regions of southern Italy alone cannot handle this emergency, says Nello Musumesi, Minister of Civil Protection. IMAGO / Antonio Palasco

In Italy and Germany, a huge increase in immigrants was recorded during the first quarter of 2023.

The government in Italy plans to impose a state of emergency so that reception centers for refugees can be set up more easily.

In addition, a decision was made that refugees are not currently allowed to return to Italy, which also affects Switzerland.

In light of the sharp increase in initial asylum applications, federal Germany sees itself in “the worst migration crisis in years”. On Tuesday, the spokesman for the internal policy of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group indicated that in the first quarter alone 80,978 Asylum applications have been submitted. 80.3 percent over the same period last year. These figures have previously been published by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf).

Thrum accused the Traffic Light Alliance of “not making the slightest effort to bring this crisis under control in the end”. The CDU politician particularly criticized the position of Federal Interior Minister Nancy Visser (SPD) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who left no room for more federal funds for local authorities. Reception and care of refugees Look. Thrum criticized this position as “showing a great loss of reality across government”. He added that the “traffic light” behavior had already “significantly reduced public acceptance of current immigration policy”.

state of emergency in Italy

The Italian government decided a nationwide state of emergency due to the large number of migrations through the Mediterranean route. The ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday that this is valid for six months and is supposed to initially provide five million euros for particularly affected areas in the south. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office confirmed the reports upon request. With the state of emergency, it should be easier to set up new reception centers for refugees.

The arrival of thousands of immigrants in Italy has been discussed for some time. Rome’s interior ministry counted more than 31,000 people arriving in Italy by boat this year – in the same period last year there were about 7,900.

A number of people repeatedly attempt to reach the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Sicily as well as the Italian mainland or Malta by often unseaworthy boats from Tunisia and Libya across the Mediterranean. Highly dangerous crossings sometimes lead to devastating boat accidents, as in the case of the end of February off the coast of Calabria with at least 90 deaths.

There are four times more refugees in Italy than in 2022

the NZ Reports indicate that around 28,000 migrants arrived in Italy in the first three months of this year. This is at least four times more than it was in the same period in 2022. Italy suspended the Dublin Agreement last December because, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, there was no longer any capacity for acceptance. Since then, Rome has stopped returning refugees who Italy was the first country to take in and would have to send them back.

According to New Zealand, the State Secretariat for Immigration (SEM) recently informed the cantons that the blockade will continue for a longer period. The cantonal authorities received a circular ordering them not to plan Dublin’s return to Italy until at least 2 May. “We were informed of this deadline in order to prevent an administrative slowdown,” DWA spokesperson Samuel Weiss was quoted as saying. The deadline is an internal regulation and there is no specific date or signature from Italy when the registration freeze will end.

