Italy and Great Britain landed in the Ice Hockey World Championships

Helsinki / Tampere – Italy and Great Britain are relegated to the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland.

The Italians lost their last and decisive match in the group stage to Kazakhstan in Helsinki 2:5 (1:2, 1:1, 0:2) and are thus the last in the first group of the German preliminary round. And in Group B, Austria won a stunning evening. With a 5:3 (0-1, 0-1, 5-1) against the British, who were up 3-1 with 13 minutes left. Thus, Great Britain firmly occupies the last place in the group.

Canada, the world champions, surprisingly lost their second straight game against Denmark 2:3 (0:2, 1:0, 1:1) in the evening. The Canadians had previously lost 6-3 to Switzerland. However, the title contender has already qualified for the quarter-finals, which the Danes can now hope for too.

Due to the surprise defeat of Canada, Germany on Tuesday in their last preliminary round match against Switzerland (11.20 am / Sport1 and MagentaSport) was enough for Germany to sidestep their supposed strongest opponents in the quarter-finals, finishing second in the group and continuing to play in Helsinki.

In Tampere, the Czech Republic secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory (1-0, 0-0, 0-0) over the United States. The US still needs a point in Tuesday’s quarter-final against Norway. Hosts Finland and Sweden have already qualified for the quarter-finals of Group B.