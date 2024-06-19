It will be the pearl of Podlasie. Xylopolis Center for Wood Arts and Sciences

Xylopolis Center for Wood Arts and Sciences It is being built in Wasilków near Białystok in Podlaskie Voivodeship. The design was created by architects in the Warsaw office of WXCA. The designers used another of their projects as a model, the award-winning Polish Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The wooden body of Xylopolis is intended to be a kind of spatial exhibition that increases the attractiveness of the area and provides an impetus for development.

When designing the building, the architects wanted to emphasize the relationship between people and nature. Each of us is part of this ecosystem and has an impact on it. In response to the environmental and social challenges of the future, WXCA architects create a perspective imbued with faith in human wisdom and the possibility of rational and responsible use of natural resources. This is a direct reference to the Podlasie traditions and wooden architecture of the region.

The architectural concept of the Xylopolis headquarters is modeled on the Polish Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, designed by WXCA Studio. Like the Expo 2020 project, the Xylopolis Pavilion takes the form of a modular structure expanding upward, its frame being a kinetic installation depicting a flock of birds in flight, which serves as a metaphor for mobility – dynamic changes in the global global flow of information and knowledge.

See also: We Did It! The Polish Pavilion in Dubai wins the World Expo Award

The main building material for Xylopolis will be wood. The cladding will be made from these materials. The building is completed with movable façade fragments that form an interactive spatial installation driven by air movements.

The building design was developed to reduce the carbon footprint. This is supported by the use of wood as the main construction material and elements made from low-carbon materials or prefabricated elements. A floor plan that improves energy efficiency and uses renewable energy sources will also help reduce your carbon footprint.

The complex is completed with a 4-hectare garden. The environment of Xylopolis will reflect the ideas behind the creation of the Wood Arts and Sciences Centre. On the one hand, the design is based on making the most of the natural terrain and using solutions, including the selection of local plants that are resilient, do not require high energy and water consumption and support natural retention. On the other hand, the site is equipped with energy conservation, drainage and lighting systems and a range of technical solutions to support efficient and sustainable resource management and prepare to face current climate fluctuations and future climate change, in particular against meteorological risks. Such as drought, strong winds, rain, and fires.

xylopolis. Podlasie Cultural Center

The centerpiece of Xylopolis will be a four-story pavilion. The ground floor is designed around a central multi-storey hall, which will be surrounded by spaces for educational workshops and exhibitions. There will also be space for leisure activities and a café or restaurant.

Xylopolis Center for Wood Arts and Sciences

The floor plan is designed so that the indoor and outdoor areas flow together seamlessly, with indoor activities able to be carried out in the outdoor and garden areas. The upper floors of the building provide multifunctional spaces dedicated to different areas of culture: science, technology and arts, including a room dedicated to a large-scale painting by Leon Tarasewitz, a multifunctional space for performances, lectures and debates, multimedia spaces and installations for “environmental education, dissemination of knowledge in the form of presentations.” For the latest achievements of science and technology,” describe the authors of the project.

An integral part of the building will be its surroundings. Areas for outdoor activities and green recreation are created. Examples include theme parks, art parks, amphitheater, saline graduation tower, and observation tower. From the latter you can admire the traditional wooden houses of Podlasie. The Podlaskie Folk Culture Museum is located right next door.

According to local government representatives, the establishment of the Xylopolis headquarters in Wasilków near Białystok is a strategic project for the region, the mission of which is to create a cultural and educational center that also integrates the local community to promote tradition, nature and history. Podlaskie brand to the outside world. As a public institution, Xylopolis will be a place to disseminate the art and science of wood, and a space for exhibitions, conferences and workshops. Final completion is scheduled for the end of 2027.

WXCA Team: Szczepan Wronski, Marta Sikulska-Frośka, Michal Czerwinski, Anna Dubik-Lenczewska, Polina Kucharska, Mihail Kalinowski, Elbieta Leoniuska, Jakub Matila, Jakub Kolomski, Maciej Sachs, Ewelina Szelj, Paweł Wolanen, Claudia Golaska, Michal Sokolowski

Planning: WXCA

Read also: wood | Curiosity | Places, squares, parks | WXCA | WhiteMad on Instagram

Sztuki i Nauki Center or Drewnie Xylopolis

Sztuki i Nauki Center or Drewnie Xylopolis

Sztuki i Nauki Center or Drewnie Xylopolis

Sztuki i Nauki Center or Drewnie Xylopolis

Pawilon Polski at Expo 2020 w Dubaju

Pawilon Polski at Expo 2020 w Dubaju