After a snow storm in the UK



It snowed for concertgoers for two nights at the bar



People trying to pull a car on a road on a mountain pass Buttertubs in the snow. Storms and snowfall have caused havoc in the UK.

Photo: dpa/Danny Lawson





kild Because of the storm and snow, visitors to a concert by the musical group “Oasis” held two nights in a snowy British pub. It is still not clear if they should stay there for a third night.







Guests were stranded after a performance by the cover band Oasis on Friday evening at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England, the BBC reported on Sunday. Autumn Storm Arwen also caused traffic chaos in other parts of Great Britain and caused blackouts in many homes.

So about 60 guests from the pub had to spend not only one, but two nights in the hostel – some in makeshift sleeping quarters. Two-thirds of them booked an entire night there anyway. On Saturday morning, nearly a meter of snow fell around the 528-meter pub – according to the company, the highest in the country – so surrounding streets remained blocked even after the storm subsided. It was not clear yet on Sunday when the guests would be able to leave.

Club manager Nicola Townsend said her team is trying to make people happy. “I wanted to do a snowman contest yesterday, but it was so cold and the wind so strong that it didn’t work out.” According to the BBC report, the guests were still in good spirits. “There’s still plenty of beer out there,” pub visitor Martin Overton told the announcer.

