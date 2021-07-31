It reaches 46 degrees – Mediterranean countries suffer from ‘historic heat wave’ – News

Weather experts are forecasting temperatures of up to 46 degrees in Greece in the coming days.

In Italy, fire brigades carried out more than 800 missions to fight forest fires in 24 hours.

Turkish forces are battling fires for the fourth consecutive day.

Over the past three days, values ​​around 43 degrees have already been measured in places in Greece. It stays hot at night, especially in urban areas, where temperatures are well over 30 degrees. Some meteorologists have already talked on the radio about a “historic heat wave.” Greek Civil Defense was put on high alert after an emergency meeting late Friday night.

So the cities on the islands east of the Aegean opened air-conditioned halls for the population. The authorities set up air-conditioned tents and containers for the migrants in the camps. Doctors advised to protect yourself from the heat, and the Department of Labor also recommends limiting outdoor work.

Forest fire danger in Italy

On the Italian island of Sicily, rescue workers have been deployed 250 times due to wildfires. In the coastal city of Catania, fires caught and thick smoke spread over many apartment buildings. According to ANSA news agency, authorities rescued about 150 people who were trapped in the fires and fled to the beach. The police took them there on their boats.

legend: Flames devour their way to Le Capannine beach near Catania.

legend: The fires were burning meters high in the populated areas near Catania in Sicily.

legend: There were no umbrellas left on the beach.

Sicily’s regional president, Nilo Musumesi, wrote on Facebook of the “destruction” caused by the rising temperatures. According to him, investigators found that some of the fires were behind some of the fires. It causes irreversible damage to the heritage of the forest and puts people at risk.

According to Musumeci, the heat wave in Sicily is supposed to last until August 6. In other parts of Italy, the fire brigade has also been called up for several wildfire operations. On the island of Sardinia, fires have recently caused extensive damage in the west.

Fires cause deaths in Turkey

Forestry Minister Bekir Bakdemirli announced on Twitter, Saturday, that ten fires are still active in Turkey, including three in the popular holiday region of Antalya. Of the 98 fires that have broken out in many counties since Wednesday, 88 are under control.

The fires are badly lit on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. Strong winds made it difficult to put out the fire. Many areas and hotels were evacuated, and tourists were taken to safety by boat.

The official Anatolia news agency reported that the fires have claimed six lives so far. The reason is still not clear. Turkish authorities are investigating in all directions and do not rule out arson.

The heat wave continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided support to Turkey in fighting the fires. In a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin continued his promise of “comprehensive assistance,” according to a Kremlin statement.

The record temperatures are caused by hot air flowing from Africa to Italy, Greece and Turkey. On Saturday, it was not clear when the heat wave would subside. Some meteorologists fear that this dangerous situation could last for up to two weeks.