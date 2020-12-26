It looks like the Nintendo Switch eShop will be back in business after the Christmas hiatus

Nintendo Network Status Page It no longer reports any issues with users connected to the Nintendo Switch eShop and says “All servers are operating normally.” If you just received a new Nintendo Switch for the holidays and can’t connect to eShop to download new games, they are not alone. Nintendo announced that it “understands that gamers are encountering errors accessing the Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as soon as possible.”

Nintendo He took to Twitter to give the news and also said, “Thanks for your understanding, and please see our network status page for the latest updates.” Could you Click here to check Nintendo eShop status, And we will update this article when the services seem to be working again.

As of this writing, when you go to the Nintendo Network Maintenance Information page, you’ll find a notification that players may receive when trying to access the eShop that says, “Unable to contact network service. Please try again later. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause. . “

Looking at Christmas today, the cause of these network issues could be the many new Nintendo Switch consoles that unlocked today or those with gift cards trying to buy new games.

As mentioned earlier, we will update this article as soon as we hear that the issues have been fixed.

