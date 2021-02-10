It is said that the former president “almost shouted”: Trump is angry at the appearance of his lawyer at the start of the impeachment – politics

Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala receives Biden’s support for the position of President of the World Trade Organization

After the change of government in the United States, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an expert on the international stage, won the race for the presidency of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The last remaining candidate, South Korean Trade Minister Yu Myung-hee, withdrew her request and the administration of US President Jo. Biden Stand behind Okonjo-Iweala on Friday (local time). The change looks as good as it gets, because only the previous US administration under President Donald Trump had the Nigerian from winning recently.

The Trade Commissioner’s Office said the United States government is happy to support Okonjo-Iweala. She said that thanks to her 25 years at the World Bank and her two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister, the candidate has significant economic experience and experience in international affairs. She said the United States wanted to work with the new leadership of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to bring about “essential essential” reforms to the organization.

Okonjo-Iweala immediately thanked the US government on Twitter for its support. The President of the World Health Organization (WHO), based in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated the Nigerian on Twitter. He wrote that, as Director General, she would lead the WTO excellently.

Okonjo-Iweala (66) is an economist who has trained in elite American universities. In addition to ministerial positions in Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala has worked for a long time at the World Bank, ranking second in the organization as Managing Director. She was also the interim chairperson of the Gavi Global Vaccination Alliance. Now Okonjo-Iweala will likely become the first woman to chair the World Trade Organization.

The organization that oversees the rules of free global trade is currently in its deepest crisis since its founding in 1995. Differences are growing between the major trading blocs the USA, China and the European Union, as well as between industrialized and developing countries. Under Trump, the United States has also blocked the Central Dispute Resolution Authority in trade disputes.

Former World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo resigned in August 2020, one year before the end of his second term, reportedly for family reasons. Okonjo-Iweala (66) prevailed as the successor among many candidates in 163 out of 164 member states of the World Trade Organization. (Dpa)