It is reported that a Tesla Model 3 car explodes in a Shanghai garage

Tesla China Model 3 cars were spotted during the handover event at its factory in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2020.

BEIJING – A Tesla Model 3 car exploded in an underground parking garage in Shanghai on Tuesday, Chinese media reported.

Tesla said in a Statement to Chinese media. The car manufacturer added in the reports that initial analysis indicated that the accident was caused by a collision with the underside of the car.

Tesla did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. It was not immediately clear if the affected Model 3 was a homemade or imported copy.

Contemporary Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology (CATL) said it did not manufacture a battery pack for the auto-burning vehicle, according to Chinese media.