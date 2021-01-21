It is reported that a Tesla Model 3 car explodes in a Shanghai garage

Tesla China Model 3 cars were spotted during the handover event at its factory in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2020.
BEIJING – A Tesla Model 3 car exploded in an underground parking garage in Shanghai on Tuesday, Chinese media reported.
Tesla said in a Statement to Chinese media. The car manufacturer added in the reports that initial analysis indicated that the accident was caused by a collision with the underside of the car.
Tesla did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. It was not immediately clear if the affected Model 3 was a homemade or imported copy.
Contemporary Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology (CATL) said it did not manufacture a battery pack for the auto-burning vehicle, according to Chinese media.
Isolated accident reports
A number of Tesla cars have exploded over the years, including in the United States
In April 2019, Tesla sent a team to the Investigation into the apparent explosion One of its parked vehicles in Shanghai.
Elon Musk electric cars have come under scrutiny in China for other reasons, such as self-driving technology. Earlier this month, state-owned The Economic Information Daily said in a comment article There were at least 10 reports in 2020 of drivers losing control of their Tesla vehicles in China.