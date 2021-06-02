Israel: Isaac Herzog is the new Israeli president إسرائيل

Manuel Palcy Cineta
Archives – Isaac Herzog was elected as the new president of Israel. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / dpa
On July 9, Herzog will take over the duties of former President Reuven Rivlin. The election came shortly before the expected replacement of right-wing conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Herzog descended from a political dynasty. His father, Chaim Herzog, was the president of Israel, and his uncle, the legendary former foreign minister Abba Eban. His grandfather was chief rabbi before the establishment of the state in 1948. Herzog first entered the Knesset in 2003 as a member of the Labor Party, and later held several ministerial positions. Leading the Labor Party, a father of three has been in office since 2013. In 2015 he was defeated in a parliamentary election as a rival candidate for Prime Minister Netanyahu. In 2018, he became head of the Jewish Agency responsible for, among other things, immigration to Israel.
The president has a representative function primarily in Israel. The most important task is to pardon the prisoners and assign them to form a government. It is determined by Parliament every seven years in a secret vote.
