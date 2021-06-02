Israel: Isaac Herzog is the new Israeli president إسرائيل

Herzog descended from a political dynasty. His father, Chaim Herzog, was the president of Israel, and his uncle, the legendary former foreign minister Abba Eban. His grandfather was chief rabbi before the establishment of the state in 1948. Herzog first entered the Knesset in 2003 as a member of the Labor Party, and later held several ministerial positions. Leading the Labor Party, a father of three has been in office since 2013. In 2015 he was defeated in a parliamentary election as a rival candidate for Prime Minister Netanyahu. In 2018, he became head of the Jewish Agency responsible for, among other things, immigration to Israel.