Is trill good for boxing? | boxing

Is trill good for boxing?

A question that is not easy to answer. This is like another similar question: Are the Paulus Brothers good at boxing? This leads us to the next question: How should you specifically define “good for boxing”?

Is it good for boxing if those who are not usually interested in martial arts also watch fights? Many – including many fighters – answered this question with a “yes”.

After the launch of “Triller Fight Club”, officials began the show fight “Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones jr”. The end result was a hit, as skeptics – eg ESPN’s Michael Rothstein – admitted after Fightnight: “It wasn’t a farce and it wasn’t boring either. Tyson looked pretty good and looked like someone who could still fight. And that’s a shock to me. Because I was in the camp of those who thought this fight was not going to happen. But I will look at Tyson again. “Given the low expectations I had, I was pleasantly surprised,” Rothstein explained after the event.

But now the Trail Battle has taken it to another level. With the nearly 59-year-old former World Champion Evander Holyfield “fighting” against the younger Vitor Belfort at 15, the limit was crossed. And another organizer, Celebrity Boxing, will get better when Riddick Bowe returns to the ring on October 2.

The 54-year-old has suffered brain damage from the blows he has taken during his career, only expressing “blurry” and unlikely to be able to take on 41-year-old opponent Lamar Odom.

No wonder the appointment was rejected by many. WBC President Mauricio Suleiman also noted that “Big Daddy” is unable to fight due to weight and health issues: “Riddick Bowe says he wants to fight. Sharks at work make offerings for legendary but miserable fighters to use, give them peanuts, and earn millions.”

I was on a TV show (…) in the United States. He was on the teams of Holyfield, Poe, Sean Porter and Ryan Garcia. Bowe had to be placed in a chair because he could not stand for long and could only walk with restraints. This is the boxing legend they want to put in the ring! We’re currently seeing a trend with a variety of items: influencers and users events, athletes from other sports in the ring, and mixed martial arts fighters trying their hand at boxing. Retired boxers are also returning to the ring. This phenomenon is not new. It has happened in the past, but only sporadically and as one-off and independent events.”

But the whole thing seems to be paying off for the initiators. So much so that Trailer may have spent a small fortune to sign former President Donald Trump as a guest commentator on Holyfield v. Balfour.

In the meantime, criticism of such statements is getting louder. The Holyfield disaster attracted the attention of many organizers, including the Association of Boxing Commissions. Its president, Mike Mazzuli, declared that he wanted to “…issue some new regulations to approve fighters over a 40-year period.” In the future, this should – no matter how good they look – prevent former boxers of aging returning to the ring.

And “Triller” will have to respond to this, he may have already taken a step in the right direction with the participation of Thorsten Meier. Mayer is the new Chief Operating Officer of Triller. He began his career with the Klitschko brothers in Germany, then worked with Tom Loeffler and most recently at PBC.

In an interview with boxing reporter Kevin Ewell, Mayer praised, so to speak, “Improving!” “I would never put a person in the ring if there were concerns about that person of a psychological, medical or physical nature,” Meyer told Yahoo Sports.

“Ultimately, we want to do professional fights at Triller Fight Club. We are leaving show fights. Our focus is on professional fights. And there will always be more.”

As evidence, Thorsten Meier cited the battles between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos and “Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos”. Plus – even Meyer too – a heavyweight event is planned for November and they want to be involved in some of the portfolio’s upcoming bids.

This may also affect the direction of the fight between Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko and the title fight “Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne”.

In the long run, it remains to be seen if Meyer has the strength and opportunity to end the era of circus acts with the worn-out fighters in ‘Triller’.



