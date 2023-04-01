science

Is sight the most important meanings?

April 1, 2023
Faye Stephens

Losing which of your five senses — sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste — would worry you the most? If you choose sight, you’re in good company: the majority of people consider sight to be their most important sense. The researchers seem to feel the same way. In the relevant specialized literature there are many more studies on visual perception than on all other sensory channels. why is that?

