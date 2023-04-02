Is Lake Neusiedl drying up? A reference book in times of climate crisis

There is not enough water in Lake Neusiedl. What can be seen with the naked eye is evident from the curves on the Burgenland water gate: the lowest level since the start of recording. And there is an invisible drought: the water level is too low.

The consequences of the climate crisis can be seen in this lake, the only steppe lake in Central Europe: it is patient zero in Austria. Scientists, farmers, viticulturalists and tourism professionals face an entirely new situation. Yes, the lake had already dried up and returned. But circumstances are different now. Because none of the proven models can be used. In the book reference “The end of Lake Neusiedl? A region in climate crisis”, experts try to explain the complex interrelationships. The result is a comprehensive picture: from meteorology to water management, and from biodiversity to agriculture.