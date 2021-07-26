Is EA Sports also switching to the Free2Play model?

After rumors started circulating, Konami officially announced last week that the “PES” series will switch to the Free2Paly model this year.

In addition, the Japanese publisher announced that the name “PES” or “Pro Evolution Soccer” will be deleted and instead the title “eFootball” will be used. Konami’s goal: to gain new players through the Free2Play model and keep them happy with the usual content and innovations. While Electronic Arts and EA Sports have not yet wanted to comment on the move, the rumor mill is currently causing new speculation.

FIFA’s future as Free2Play title?

According to insider Dunk Trading, who is an insider regarding the FIFA series, Electronic Arts and EA Sports will plan a similar approach in FIFA 23 and send the title to the race as a form of Free2Play — by the way, crossplay support is included. . To what extent the information received from “DonkTrading” corresponds to the facts, of course remains to be seen.

about this subject: eFootball: PES becomes a free game – first trailer, roadmap and more

A move of this kind would certainly make sense, given that most of the sales of the “FIFA” series in recent years were generated using “Ultimate Team Mode”. With the transition to the Free2Play model, Electronic Arts and EA Sports could attract more players, which in turn will have a positive impact on the number of users of the “Ultimate Team Mode” with a high turnover rate.

As expected, an official statement on the matter is still pending. Especially since the release of “FIFA 22” is the focus of internal efforts anyway. “FIFA 22” will be released as a full-priced classic title on October 1, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo’s Switch and Google Stadia.

Free to play 🤝 cross platform #FIFA23 – Dunk | #FIFA 22 (DonkTrading) 17 July 2021





More messages too FIFA 23.