Is Donald Trump planning to run in the US presidential election in 2024?

Donald Trump continues to claim that the 2020 US election will be rigged. However, will he run in the 2024 presidential election?

From January 2021 Donald TrumpThe President of the United States is no longer in office. However, there has never been a US president who has stepped down in such a hurry. Capitol storm made a lasting impact, especially for those who were there.United States Are still found behind it.

What about the Trump polluter? Things around him did not calm down. This raises the question of whether the GOP will run for president in 2024.

The story of Trump and the fake US election 2020

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Trump has repeatedly warned his supporters against electoral fraud. Compared to its democratic rivalJoe BidenAfter a narrow majority, Trump declared the election a sham election and called on his supporters to protest. As a result, the foundations of American democracy were shaken and Hurricane Capital struck. Some politicians have called it a coup attempt.

Trump has vehemently denied his claim, but refuses to back down. He branded the election as fraudulent, saying on several occasions that it was a “stolen election”. This is very important in the upcoming US elections in 2024, because Trump will definitely run on that platform.

Do you think Trump will run in the US presidential election in 2024?

Trump has not yet announced his candidate for the 2024 presidential election. However, since the election is still a long way off, it’s unusual. However, the 75-year-old has repeatedly said he wants to run for the US presidency again.

Trump maintained his public presence. He conducts a considerable number of interviews. Like his praise for the actions of the Russian president, he is polarized and shocked.Vladimir Putin,. Regular participant in shows. In February, Conroe, a small town in Texas, experienced the same thing. Thousands of supporters gathered at the event at the time, some wearing shirts that read Trump 2024.

In fact, the former president is currently doing everything he can to make it appear that he has already confirmed his Republican presidential candidacy. He is a crowd puller, as aggressive as ever, and he is also a key player in the party.

Trump’s influence: a key factor in the upcoming 2022 US congressional elections and the “true community”

Even after losing the election, Trump remains the most popular center-right politician. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, he is admired by almost 40% of Americans. He convinced 60% of conservatives to vote for him. No other Republican candidate is approaching him now.

As a result, Trump is seen as a key factor in the November 2022 congressional election. He should only give opportunity to supporters. In return, they need to express their feelings about fraudulent elections. Trump currently supports more than 120 candidates.

Meanwhile, he is trying to woo his members by using the newly launched social media channel Truth Social. After attacking Capitol, Trump’s access to Twitter and Facebook was canceled, and the platform responded to him. The enduring popularity of this processor has been proven by the fact that it has topped the US App Store. However, the site has attracted a lot of criticism for sharing proven false claims and conspiracy theories as “facts”.

What chance does Trump have in the United States in 2024?

According to the latest estimates from the Harvard Center for American Studies, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Trump would receive 47 percent of the vote, while Biden would receive just 41 percent. Undecided voters make up 12% of the total vote. Trump will win 49 percent to 38 percent of even a fictitious fight with deputy Kamla Harris.

However, the November 2024 US election has a long way to go. Trump can now deal with his own downfall. A parliamentary inquiry is currently underway to determine whether Trump committed the crime during the Capitol storm. The final report should be available before the parliamentary elections in November. Will such a report trace Trump’s plans to run in the US presidential election in 2024? Probably not.

To find out what you think, Augsburger Allgemeine has partnered with a polling company called Civey. Learn more about representative polls and why they should be taken.