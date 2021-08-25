IRW-News: Versus Systems Inc: Versus Systems brought fans at home and on the field the best entertainment at the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

IRW-PRESS: Versus Systems Inc: Versus Systems brought fans at home and on the field the best entertainment at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 2021

On Tuesday, August 24, Versus played on several sports channels with fan engagement technology and aroused excitement among the fans at Bank of California Stadium.

LOS ANGELES, August 25, 2021 – Versus Systems Inc. (Versus or the Company) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that it will participate in the AT&T 5G MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 2021, which will take place on Tuesday, August 24. , 2021 at Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles, was responsible for crowd interaction on the field and at home. During the Skills Challenge, held the night before the MLS All-Star Game, the eight best MLS players competed with an eight-person team of top athletes from LIGA MX in five different field challenges, in which players tested their skills. The disciplines of Shooting, Touching, Crossing, Volleyball, Passing and Crossing are shown.

The skill challenge is broadcast on leading sports channels in the US, Canada and Latin America, namely FS1, TUDN (chased by 50% of US soccer fans) and ESPN in Latin American countries. An on-screen QR code allowed fans to access Versus’ XEO platform from their mobile devices and participate in a fan survey to support their favorites in MLS and LIGA MX. Interactive experiences for fans at Bank of California also included games such as skeeball and soccer shuffle.

We are delighted that we have been tasked with fan engagement live on the field for the MLS Skills Challenge 2021, where fans can watch live broadcasts of some of football’s biggest stars show off their phenomenal football skills. With this event, increased power testing between MLS and LIGA MX has been taken almost to the next level. It’s great that we’ve been able to demonstrate our first-class expertise on how to make events like this more entertaining and interactive for fans of MLS and LIGA MX,” says Matthew Pearce, founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. By developing its own rewards and promotions engine that enables publishers, developers, producers of streaming media, live events, TV shows, games, apps and other content to offer real prizes within their content. The audience can choose from the prizes offered and then complete the challenges of the game or the app to win prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated with broadcast media, TV, mobile, console and PC games as well as mobile applications. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investors contact:

Cody Slash and Sophie Pearson

Investor Relations Portal

949-574-3860

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

Those: https://www.mlssoccer.com/all-star/2021/skills-challenge

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for historical facts, all statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time of this press release. All statements that contain discussions of forecasts, projections, assumptions, plans, objectives, assumptions, events, future performance (often expected, unexpected, or unexpected using terms such as expected or unexpected), plans, budgeting, forecasting, and estimating , belief or intent, variations on these terms and expressions, or expressed by statements that certain events or results may occur, or will occur, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates made by management and are applied as of the date they are made. Actual results may differ materially because forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements in such forward-looking statements made directly or indirectly. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions management believes or believes are reasonable at the time, the Company cannot guarantee to shareholders that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements, as there may be others. To be factors that lead to the failure of the results to appear as expected, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no guarantee that the forward-looking information or material factors and assumptions used to create such forward-looking information will prove correct. The Company is under no obligation to publish any changes or updates to voluntarily provided forward-looking statements, unless required by applicable law.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be abbreviated or abbreviated. We assume no responsibility or liability for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original report in English at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company’s website!

The original report in English can be found through the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=61132

The translated message can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=61132&tr=1

Register for the newsletter:

The current press releases of this company directly in your mailbox:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA92535P8082

Ad posted by IRW-Press.com. The broadcaster is responsible for the content.

Free reprint is permitted provided the source is acknowledged.

Source: dpa-AFX