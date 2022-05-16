Irish government warns Johnson against breaching Brexit deal

The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol aims to avoid border controls between Northern Ireland, which belongs to the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the European Union. This is to prevent violent conflict between supporters and opponents of Irish unity from erupting again. Instead, a customs border was now established between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Therefore, supporters of the Union fear alienation from London.

The dispute over the protocol is currently causing political paralysis in Northern Ireland. Protestant Unionist Party rejects the election of Parliament Speaker. Nor does the Protestant party want to join a unity government with the Catholic republican Sinn Fein as long as the dispute is not resolved.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to travel to the former troubled territory on Monday for talks with various parties. According to the Palestinian News Agency, government departments said on Sunday that he would call on politicians there to bypass the blockade. The PA reported that it was not his intention to get rid of the protocol, he only called for reforms, but reserved the right to take unilateral steps.