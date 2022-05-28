Ireland’s first case of monkeypox confirmed | free press

Dublin. The first case of monkeypox has also been confirmed in Ireland. The Irish Health Authority announced, on Friday evening, the presence of a case of infection in the east of the country.

The person in question, for whom further details have not been released, has not yet been treated in hospital. Your contacts must be notified. There is also a suspected case in Ireland. “This is not unexpected following cases of monkeypox in the UK and many other European countries,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in France, two at-risk people with monkeypox have been vaccinated against the virus. On Saturday, the German news agency learned from the Directorate General of Health that both people took a dose of the Imvanex smallpox vaccine at a hospital in Paris on Friday. France’s highest health authority had previously recommended vaccination after a risky contact.

French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon spoke of seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in France midweek. The situation can be controlled. There is sufficient vaccination for contacts.

In Great Britain, where more infections with the virus have been recorded, more than 1,000 contacts have already been vaccinated. The state has purchased more than 20,000 doses of Imvanex. There are no known vaccines in Germany, but “up to 40,000 doses” of the vaccine have been ordered. (dpa)