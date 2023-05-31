Iraq: Christians fight to preserve their language

Iraq’s shrinking and turbulent Christian community wants to save its dying language – Old Syrian Aramaic (also Syriac Aramaic). The government has also recognized the importance of language and set up a TV channel to keep the language, which has been spoken for more than 2,000 years, alive, according to the Ucanews news service.





The Iraqi government launched the channel called “Al-Suriyya” last April, and the TV station employs about 40 employees and offers various programs from cinema to art to history. The station aims, according to director Jacques Anouya, to preserve the ancient Syriac language through entertainment. One day, this style of Syriac will be the same throughout the Middle East. save them from extinction.”

The language has traditionally been spoken by Christians in neighboring Iraq and Syria – mostly at home, but also in some schools and in church services. However, the Syriac-speaking communities in the two countries have shrunk over the years as decades of conflict have pushed many to live in safer countries. In Iraq, the Christian population is said to have fallen by more than two-thirds in just two decades.

The original language is increasingly being pushed aside

According to Kawthar Askar, chair of the Syrian language department at Salahaddin University in Erbil in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, the now well-established Syriac-Aramaic has “disappeared to the margins”. It is not yet possible to talk about a “dead language”. , but is in danger of disappearing. He cites immigration as the reason

Families that migrate often only speak their language among themselves and later generations forgo that. The endangered language is still taught in the university’s Askar department. Even in Baghdad it can still be learned. According to Imad Salem Jajo, who is responsible for teaching the Syrian language at the Ministry of Education, this ancient form of the Syriac language is still taught in 265 schools across Iraq.

The Islamic conquest brought the Arabic language with it

The ancient language declined with the Islamic conquests in the seventh century, and as a result more and more people in the region began speaking Arabic. By the eleventh century, the Syriac language was in apparent decline.

Iraq is known as the cradle of civilizations, including the ancient Sumerians and Babylonians who created the oldest known written code. The country was also home to the city of Ur, which is mentioned in the Bible as the birthplace of Abraham. Pope Francis also visited the city during his trip to Iraq in 2021.

Today, Iraq is predominantly Shiite Muslims, but it is also inhabited by Sunni Muslims, Kurds, Christians, Yazidis, and other minorities. Before the US-led invasion of the oil-rich country in 2003, Iraq was home to about 1.5 million Christians. In the 20 years since, which included the brutal onslaught of the Islamic State (ISIS) that swept across the country in 2014, their numbers have dwindled to around 400,000 people, most of whom live in the north.

Rescue manuscripts from ISIS

Despite decades of conflict in Iraq, hundreds of ancient Syriac books and manuscripts have survived.

In 2014, days before Islamic State militants conquered most of northern Iraq, the Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Mosul left the city and rescued a treasure trove of centuries-old Syriac manuscripts from the invading jihadists.

Some 1,700 manuscripts and 1,400 books, some dating back to the 11th century, are now housed in the Digital Center for Oriental Manuscripts in Erbil, run by the United Nations Cultural Agency (UNESCO), USAID and the Dominicans. The request is supported.

