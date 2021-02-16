Iraq – A civilian was shot dead by US soldiers in an attack on a base

At least three missiles were fired at the airport in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

One dead and six wounded: Security forces gather after a missile attack on an air base in northern Iraq used by US forces. (February 15, 2021) AFP / Safin Hamed

A civilian was killed in a missile attack on an air base in northern Iraq used by US forces. The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) announced on Monday that six other people, including an American soldier, were wounded in the Erbil attack. The nationality of the dead man was unclear at first. No one has yet admitted the attack.

According to information from Iraqi and Western security services, at least three missiles were fired at the airport in Erbil. A missile hit the military part of the airport where the anti-ISIS coalition soldiers were stationed. The other two missiles reportedly hit residential areas near the airport.

Dozens of missiles

It was the first time in nearly two months that US soldiers or diplomatic facilities were shot at in Iraq. Dozens of missile attacks and bombings have been carried out against foreign embassies, forces and installations in Iraq since October 2019.

The United States has repeatedly blamed pro-Iranian militias, such as the Shiite Hezbollah Brigades, for the attacks. In early January 2020, the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone attack in Iraq. Murder put both countries on the brink of war.

Agence France-Presse / chk