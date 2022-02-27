Iran’s chief negotiator travels to Vienna for final stage of nuclear talks

Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, is returning to Vienna to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal negotiations that have already been called.
Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, will return to Vienna for the final stage of talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. As the Foreign Ministry in Tehran announced on Sunday, Bagheri will then inform the negotiating partners of Iran’s National Security Council decision on the current draft solution.
According to diplomats, only a few points in the document, which was drafted by European diplomats, were in dispute.
Among other things, Iran wants the IAEA to cancel investigations into previous covert activities.
Negotiations have been called for some time
The talks aim to bring the United States back into the nuclear deal and lift economic sanctions on Iran. In return, the Islamic Republic must once again abide by the restrictions on its nuclear program agreed in 2015. Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and China have mediated between Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital Vienna for months.
From a Western perspective, a decision must be made in the next few days about whether the Iran Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty can be restored or whether it will eventually fail.
As early as mid-December, European diplomats called for a solution within weeks, not months. Otherwise, Iran will push its nuclear program to the point where it can no longer be adequately controlled, even with new restrictions, they warned at the time.
