IPhone users at risk: A critical vulnerability has been discovered in Apple’s popular feature

May 4, 2021
Gilbert Cox

IPhone users should be careful: Security researchers are currently warning there is a serious vulnerability in Apple’s popular AirDrop feature. Attackers could take advantage of a protocol flaw here to gain access to user data.

