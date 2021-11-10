iPhone 13 third-party repairs should be possible again

Face ID stopped working after a third party screen fixed the iPhone 13. Of course, this also applies to the Mini and Pro models. Earlier there were indications that Face ID no longer works when changing the screen. Currently, this means that this repair can only be performed by Apple or authorized repair shops.

This sparked a storm of indignation because in practice it would have meant that the repair service providers’ business had come to a halt. So far, the main work of the scam workshops has been to fix cracked iPhones.

Apple has now decided to change its policy and has announced to The Verge that the software update will remove the hardware lock. Then screen repairs can be done again without deactivating Face ID.

background:

Apple built a microcontroller in the iPhone 13 family that connected the screen to the iPhone. In the case of an exchange, a software tool from Apple must be used to train the new monitor. Independent workshops do not have this program. It is not known when the said software update will appear.

What do you think of the iPhone 13 Pro? What smartphone do you currently own?