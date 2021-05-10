IPhone 13 models are slightly thicker and have larger camera protrusions

Apple TV is coming IPhone 13 The models are a little thicker than IPhone 12 It will also have larger, thicker projections for the camera and a lens that protrudes less, according to the iPhone 13 lake layouts it sees. Mac rumors.

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are expected to be 7.57mm thick, compared to 7.4mm for the iPhone 12‌. This is an increase of 0.17 mm and it won’t be very noticeable to most people.

The changes to the camera bumps in the new iPhones could be more apparent. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro both have thicker camera protrusions, and the most noticeable change is the Phone 13 Phone Pro. IPhone 12 and 12 Pro both have camera connections ranging from 1.5mm to 1.7mm, while iPhone 13‌ has a 2.51mm camera connection. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13‌ Pro will have a 3.65mm camera bump.

Camera projections are partially thickened to prevent the lens from protruding evenly on iPhone 13 models. Instead of the single protruding lenses seen on iPhone 12 models, the same camera is displayed larger on the iPhone 13 family, while the lenses are located near the flow mode, similar to Design 2020 iPad Pro.





The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro both have camera bumps of about 28 mm x 30 mm, while the iPhone 13‌ has a camera bump closer to the square at about 29 mm x 29 mm, with the bump also located about a millimeter closer to the top. vom Iphone.



The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to have a larger camera bump, approximately 36mm x 37mm. Instead of the same camera bump size as the iPhone 13, it’s closer to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. IPhone 12 ProA camera is smaller than the camera IPhone 12 Pro MaxSo the shift in 2021 indicates that the 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar cameras, and Apple can re-par.

Rumors indicated that we are already seeing improvements to the camera. The sensor switching stability is Expected to expand At least for the entire iPhone 13 Pro lineup, if not the regular iPhone 13 models, which leads to improvements in performance and stability in poor lighting conditions. Currently, sensor shift installation is limited to iPhone 12 Pro Max®.

IPhone 13 and Pro as well as 13 Pro Max can trigger stabilization sensors for both the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. This explains why the camera bump is larger on these models and why it may need to be thicker.

Rumors say that the improved telephoto lens exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max could arrive on the iPhone 13 Pro, which is another sign that both the iPhone 13 iPhone Pro and Pro Max cameras can share the same functions. We haven’t heard any new camera features limited to the 13 Pro Max. This is good news for those who want a smaller phone that comes with it. everybody Professional feature.

Because the amount of vibration on the iPhone 13 series varies, Apple may also plan to adjust the position of the side buttons, mute and volume up. The side button can be easily moved down on iPhone 13 models, with the mute and volume buttons on the other side also toggle accordingly.

Our blueprints are from a source who has experience predicting Apple design plans. However, plans like these are common prior to the launch of new iPhones as they are used by case makers to create cases for upcoming devices until they are operational. These types of charts are often subtle, although sometimes there are differences.

The information here appears to be in line with the rumors we heard earlier indicating some decent camera improvements for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13‌ Pro to better align them with the iPhone 13‌ Pro Max camera offerings and the details we have to give credibility. The same design dimensions will appear in the file The last dummy model Shared by Unbox Therapy.

Apart from these changes in camera design and button location, iPhone 13 models are expected to be similar to iPhone 12 models with some design changes. If correct, then these details indicate that iPhone 13 models cannot share cases with iPhone 12 models, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro case are not interchangeable.

IPhone 13‌ models are also expected to feature an upgraded A15 chipset, faster 5G connectivity and much more, with all the details about everything we know. Available in our iPhone 13 review.