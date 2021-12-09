iOS 15.2 is as good as it is: Release Candidate Ready



An apple He has another beta for iOS 15.2 chest. Beta testing is coming to an end – according to current information, this is a serious candidate, so the final release may come in the coming days.





After just four beta rounds, Apple is now on its way home to complete iOS 15.2. With the release of the fifth beta for developers, it appears that Apple has completed development and has also been able to fix all known bugs. The update should now start soon for the public testing program, but it was not yet available when the article was published.

Not much is known about the changes since the last beta, but it’s unlikely that anything will change other than bug fixes. New features of iOS 15.2 include the new App Data Protection Report, recognition of different voices (different users) of the HomePod, and more.

This is how you participate in the beta program

The new update is now available as an update. Registered users simply get the new version as an over-the-air update. Those who are not yet enrolled in the beta program can do so and join the beta phase. Participation is free and requires one-time registration in the program beta.apple.com/sp/de/betaprogram from the corresponding supported device. An Apple ID is required for this.

Once registered, you will automatically receive new trial versions as with any other update. However, one must keep in mind that as with any beta version, unexpected problems may arise. So Apple warns with each new round of beta testing that it’s best not to do it iPhone Productivity, but a second device must be used for the tests.

