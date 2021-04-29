Investors are still not gaining from enough leverage

Philine Sandhu, Academic Director of the University of Economics and Law (HWR) in Berlin, talks about a “great need to catch up” in terms of diversity at DAX and MDax companies.

(Photo: Reuters)

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Frankfurt The need has been recognized: More and more large investors consider a diverse combination of supervisory and executive boards in the joint-stock companies of their choice to be crucial to their investment. But it is relatively difficult for investors to implement this at public meetings, as a study by the University of Economics and Law (HWR) in Berlin, available to Handelsblatt, shows.

To address this, the authors recommend looking at Anglo-Saxon countries abroad: Investors there are making clearer demands on asset managers, there is some government support, and committed private investors are pressing pension funds.

Philine Sandhu, HWR Academic Director and one of the study authors, spoke of “great pent-up demand” in terms of diversity at Dax and MDax companies. The world says that more and more large investors are announcing a diversified management structure as a “benchmark for investment”.

