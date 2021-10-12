Investigation: Johnson government’s devastating coronavirus testimony

The UK government made serious mistakes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the summary of a parliamentary inquiry report from the Health and Science Committees.

Among other things, reluctance to impose lockdowns has been criticized. Thousands of people died as a result. The theory that population pollution is inevitable has been proven wrong.

UK Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay refused to apologize for omissions in a TV interview, also on three occasions:“There are lessons to be learned, but we’ve made science-based decisions and protected the NHS. We’ve got the vaccine up and running quickly, but we accept that where there are lessons to be learned, we want to do it.”

Conclusion: Historic failure, good vaccination campaign

MPs concluded that wrong decisions made during the first few weeks of the pandemic were part of the “greatest healthcare failure in UK history”.

The transfer of thousands of untested elderly people from clinics to nursing homes has also proven fatal. But there was also praise for the national vaccination program as “one of the most effective initiatives” that British science and public administration had ever succeeded in.

There have been more than 160,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK since the pandemic began. 78 per cent of Britons over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.