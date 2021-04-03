Investigation Against Donald Trump: His Company’s CFO may be the main character

The Trump Organization’s CFO is said to have disclosed his personal bank records. As a witness, he could lead the investigation into Donald Trump.

NEW YORK / FRANKFURT – Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating former President Donald Trump and his company, the “Trump Organization”, want to persuade the company’s chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, to cooperate. They requested his personal bank documents while questioning the gifts he and his family were said to have received from Donald Trump, as reported by The New York Times on Wednesday (March 31, 2021).

Weisselberg, 73, has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. However, in recent weeks it has become the focus of fraud investigations in the “Trump Organization” case. For decades, under the leadership of Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, Weisselberg managed the company’s finances. As a result, he may have vital information that could lead to criminal proceedings in New York against former President Donald Trump and his family business.

Investigations against Donald Trump: CFO Weiselberg must be mobilized to cooperate

Donald Trump’s company has been targeted by prosecutors since November 2020 on suspicion of involvement in banking and insurance fraud, tax evasion and business outcome fraud. Among other things, it checks whether Donald Trump and his company have wrongly tampered with property values ​​in order to secure loans and tax breaks. The investigation focuses on some of Trump’s most famous real estate: Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Trump Hotels in New York and Chicago, and Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

It remains unclear whether Allen H. Weisselberg is willing to cooperate with the attorney general. Neither he nor his attorneys nor Manhattan’s attorneys have made a statement yet. However, if a potential wrongdoing is revealed while reviewing his bank records, prosecutors can use this information against Weisselberg and put him under pressure to cooperate. With Weisselberg’s help, they hope to gain a deeper insight into the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump is at the center of the investigation – He asked for a lot of documents

Regardless, the OTP will require additional internal documents. Including general ledgers for many company holdings that were not turned over to the OTP in 2020. The ledger records the company’s accurate financial position, including daily earnings and bank checks.

If prosecutors receive this information, they can compare the information there to what the Trump Organization has made available to its lenders and local tax authorities. This way it can be determined if there is a difference and therefore a fraud. Trump earlier stated that his tax returns “were filed by one of the largest and most established law and accounting firms in the United States.” Documents are also required from several banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, for which Donald Trump had an account.

Allegations of fraud at the Donald Trump Organization – Credit Institution Collaboration

Recently, there were major developments in the investigation after the Office of Attorney General Cyrus R Vance Jr. received Donald Trump’s tax records and other essential financial documents in February. Because of Trump’s major protests, the files were not released until after a protracted legal battle that culminated in a ruling by the United States Supreme Court. In addition to the potential tax and bank fraud related to Trump’s property, plaintiffs are examining data that the Trump Organization has provided insurers about the value of various assets.

According to the New York Times, financial records from another company are requested from the attorney general. This company was contracted by Deutsche Bank to assess the value of three Trump hotels in relation to Deutsche Bank’s loans. The operation of restaurants, bars and gift shops in hotels was examined. Deutsche Bank was a major lender to former President Trump and worked with the attorney general. Bank Ladder Capital, another former lender to Trump, is also cooperating with the attorney general.

It is unclear whether the prosecution will eventually press charges. However, it could argue that high-end credit institutions could conduct their own analysis of Donald Trump’s properties without relying on the company’s internal assessments.

Donald Trump gave gifts to the Weisselberg-Weisselberg family as an important witness

Prosecutors also questioned Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Weiselberg’s son, according to The New York Times. In an interview, Jennifer Weisselberg said the attorney general asked her about a number of gifts that Donald Trump and his company have made to the Weisselberg family over the years, according to the New York Times. This includes an apartment in Central Park South by Jennifer Weisselberg and her ex-husband, Perry Weisselberg – son of Allen H. Weisselberg. As well as rented cars and private schools for a number of family members.

The gift inspection could be part of an attempt to paint a picture of Mr. Weiselberg’s financial life in order to get a potential witness to collaborate. It is unclear if the plaintiffs suspect gift offenses.

USA: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Silent Money Case: Weisselberg is not suspicious

In addition to investigating the fraud, Mr.Vance’s office remains focused on its original goal: the Trump Organization’s role in paying silent money during the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who said they had dealt with Trump.

Former Trump attorney Michael de Cohen paid adult actress Stormy Daniels $ 130,000 a month before the presidential election to buy her silence. Cohen later pleaded guilty, but Weisselberg also claimed that he was involved in the Hush Money case. The prosecutor in Weisselberg is not suspected. (Anna Charlotte Gross)