Welcome 2022 with a New Year's Eve event Pokemon GO

Philemon wishes you a Happy New Year 2020! Wait a minute – it’s almost 2022! Why does Flegmon still wear these glasses? At least slow smoking is modern. You can look forward to Pokémon in new outfits, matching avatar items and the return of some popular Pokémon with party hats. New Shiny Pokemon is also coming Pokemon GO presented for the occasion.

From Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10pm until Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8pm local time, the New Year’s event will run at Pokemon GO, where the costumed Pokémon will appear again. These will also appear as part of a new temporary search and include new research this year Hoothoot mit Neujahrshut and Slow smoking with the 2022 Cup.

As part of the event, double star dust hatching, double hatching candy and half-egg spacer are applied. The fireworks can also be seen in the game from December 31, 2021 to January 2, 2022. In addition, new articles on the avatar are available.

The following new items will still be available in the shop from the start of the event and also after the event. You will receive matching stickers at the end of the year if you spin PokéStops or open gifts. These stickers are also available in the store.