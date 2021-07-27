Interview with Steven Weinberg – “The philanthropist hypothesis is not necessary”

In 2009, this newspaper interviewed the now Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Stephen Weinberg, about dark matter and particle research at CERN in Geneva and Walden. We are publishing it online for the first time as an obituary.

“It would be really exciting to show the nature of dark matter in Geneva,” Stephen Weinberg said during a 2009 interview in Bern, where this photo was taken.

Professor Weinberg, the particle accelerator at Cern, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), should finally start in mid-November. Is it justified to spend more than four billion Swiss francs to find some new particles?

The LHC is more than just having a few particles. It is about discovering the laws of nature. The particles we’re looking at are a step in that direction. It fits with what we think of as the laws of the universe.