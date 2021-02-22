Interview with an epidemiologist – Salathé leaves the staff and establishes his own organization

With a new non-profit society, the epidemiologist wants to digitize management, politics, economy and society. Misha AbeAnd the Denis von Burg

Epidemiologist Marcel Salati criticizes: “We’re on a data-blind journey; Instead of using fast IT systems, we tryAnd the To deal with the rapid developments in fax transmission.» Photo: Tamedia AG

Epidemiologist Marcel Salati has never concealed his frustration with the failure of technologically managed during the pandemic. “We’re on a data-blind journey; Instead of using fast IT systems, we tryAnd the To deal with the rapid developments in fax transmission, ”he says. His findings from the pandemic:“ What The As far as the use of modern technologies is concerned, we are two decades behind in key areas. “

Salathé’s concern is so great that he is now establishing the nonprofit CH ++ with Zurich IT entrepreneur Hannes Gassert, founder of Zattoo Bea Knecht, Medical Professor Gieri Cathomas and 12 other people from business and science. It seems very important to him that he is leaving the Federal Science Task Force for this. The goal of the new company: to helpAnd the To keep up with Switzerland’s technological deficit. “Science and technology will play a central role in all future challenges,” says co-founder Gassert. “That is why we want to build an organization that will actively act as an independent force for technological and scientific competence at all levels.” On the other hand, the purpose of CH ++ is to thinkRank for technological developments and projects, but also as an interest group that exerts pressure on politics, management, business and It pays to rely on science and technology. So CH ++ implantedTo assess the technological and scientific skills of parliamentarians in classification.