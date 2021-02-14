Interplanetary space travel – Now the Horde comes on Mars

Soon three missions will arrive on the Red Planet – more than ever. Europeans should watch as the United States, the UAE, and China celebrate successes in space. Alexander his forehead

This is how it should look when the American probe “persevere” (German: perseverance) lands on Mars. Image: NASA / Keystone

All good things come in four. More precisely, all the good things were four: Four space probes should have reached Mars these days, a record for exploring the Red Planet. But after the European Exomars probe missed its launch date last summer due to all kinds of problems, now only three probes have reached the neighboring planet at the same time. This has never happened before.

The trio could not be different: a space probe is supposed to orbit only Mars, while the other two want to land. One investigation revolves around science and technological progress, while the others focus on inspiration and fascination, but also on status and maintaining strength. However, the three have one thing in common: The tasks that await them in the coming days, weeks, and months will not be easy at all.