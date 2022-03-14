International Football News – Magath replaces Korkut in Hertha – Sport

Legend: Back in the German League

Felix Magath.

KEYSTONE / DPA / Daniel Karmann / Archive



Germany: Hertha separates from coach Korkut

The Bundesliga Hertha BSC pulls the noose in the relegation battle and, after 5 consecutive defeats, has ended its collaboration with coach Tayfun Korkut with immediate effect. He had only taken the position from Pal Dardai in November. On the same day, Berliners Felix Magath presented their new coach until the end of the season. The 68-year-old must save Herta, who is second in the standings after 26 rounds, from relegation. Magath’s signature, known for his powerful fist, comes as a surprise, as “Quälix”, as he is also known as Magath, has not been active in major German football for ten years.

USA: Shaqiri assists with first win

Xherdan Shaqiri claimed his first Major League Soccer (MLS) win with the Chicago Fire. After two goalless draws, the team surrounding the Swiss won 2-0 in Washington. Shaqiri played 1-0 with a pass for Bulgarian top scorer Stanislav Ivanov after a good half hour. The second goal came in the 80th minute. Chicago plays the next match at home against Kansas City next Saturday.



