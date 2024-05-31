May 31, 2024

International Football News – Jerome Boateng moves to Linzer ASC – Sports

Eileen Curry May 31, 2024 5 min read
He continues his career in Austria

Jerome Boateng.

Images by Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Austria: A new club for Boateng

Jerome Boateng continues his career in Austria. The 35-year-old defender moves from relegated Serie A club Salernitana, for which he has played since February, to Linzer ASK. Boateng signed a two-year contract. The 2014 world champion won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich. Boateng was without a club since the summer of 2023 (he left Olympique Lyonnais) until his participation in Italy.

Uruguay: Cavani resigns from the national team

Star striker Edinson Cavani (37 years old) resigned from the Uruguay national team. With 58 goals in 136 international matches, El Matador is the team’s second-highest scorer behind Luis Suarez (68 goals). The Boca Juniors player made his debut with the Uruguay national team in 2008 and played in 4 World Cup finals. Uruguay reached the semi-finals in South Africa in 2010. His greatest success with “Celeste” came a year later when he won the Copa America.

Italy: Angelino moves to Roma

RB Leipzig and Spanish left-back Angelino are finally going their separate ways. After moving to Roma on loan in the winter, the 27-year-old has now joined the Serie A club on a permanent basis.



