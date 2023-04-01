International Football News – Coach Renard Brings Back Captain Renard – Sport

International Football News – Coach Renard returns Captain Renard – Sport – SRF
France: Renard and Le Sommer return to “Les Bleues”
Hervé Renard, the new coach of the French women’s soccer team, brings back Wendy Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer. Renard, the “Blue” captain, took her in in February after disagreements with now-established coach Corinne Diacre announced her resignation. With Le Sommer, Reynard also called up the best striker in history to the team. The 33-year-old last played for France in April 2021. ‘Les Blues’ are preparing for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (from July 20) with friendlies against Colombia and Canada. There they meet Brazil, Jamaica and Panama.
SAS / Agencies
