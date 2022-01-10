International Football News – Chiesa missed for six months – Sports

International Football News – Chiesa out for six months – Sports – Real Madrid CF
Jump to content
sports
Football in general
current article
Legend:
Federico Chiesa
The season is over.
Keystone
Kiza suffers from a ruptured cruciate ligament
Italian European champion Federico Chiesa ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee in Juventus Turin’s 4-3 win over Roma. This record champion was announced on Monday. The 24-year-old is expected to be absent for six months. Half an hour later, the striker had to leave the field injured.
Terim is no longer the coach of Galatasaray
Fatih Terim is no longer coach of Galatasaray Istanbul after Saturday’s 0-1 against Giresunspor. The Turkish champion limps 22 times after 20 matches in Table 12. Beyond their demands. The 68-year-old Terim, who led Turkey to the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2008, took over as Gala coach for the fourth time in December 2017.
interior with gate
Gökhan Inler has a rare sense of accomplishment in Turkey. The former Swiss captain was celebrated as the top scorer in Adana Demirspor’s 2-1 win over Fenerbahce Istanbul. The 37-year-old, who was wearing the captain’s armband, scored in the 34th minute with his second goal at the top of the Turkish league to make it 1-1. Thanks to the win, Adana Demirspor overtook Fenerbahce in the table and is now in fourth place.
bud / sda
sports
Football in general
current article
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/socialRegistrationForm*}
{*mergeAccounts {“custom: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| Current_emailAddress |}.
{| show_present_present_photo |}
{| current display name |}
{| Present_Address_Email |}
created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| current site name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Forgot your password?
Register
{* / sign in *}
Simply sign in with your social media account or your Apple ID
{* loginWidget *}
Create a new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We’ll then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / ForgotPasswordForm *}
Abortion, stop
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
Technical error
Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact customer service.
Confirm mobile phone number
In order for you to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
Something is wrong. Please try again or contact customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. The function is blocked to prevent misuse.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
SMS code request
change mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service.
Close
change mobile number
The maximum number of symbols for the given number has been reached. No more tokens can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} I sent. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data settings
{*resendLink*}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} I sent. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data settings
{*resendLink*}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
save on computer
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
change Password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data at any time in your user account.
Close
User data settings
change Password
Set a new password for your account
{* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
save on computer
{*/changePasswordForm *}
Abortion, stop
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save password
{*/changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log in to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We don’t know the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you will not be able to reactivate it. Registered comments are not deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Abortion, stop
{* / deactivateAccountForm *}
Account Disabled
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you wish to register again for the feedback function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
{*/socialRegistrationForm*}