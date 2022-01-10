International Football News – Chiesa missed for six months – Sports

Legend: Federico Chiesa

The season is over.

Keystone



Kiza suffers from a ruptured cruciate ligament

Italian European champion Federico Chiesa ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee in Juventus Turin’s 4-3 win over Roma. This record champion was announced on Monday. The 24-year-old is expected to be absent for six months. Half an hour later, the striker had to leave the field injured.

Terim is no longer the coach of Galatasaray

Fatih Terim is no longer coach of Galatasaray Istanbul after Saturday’s 0-1 against Giresunspor. The Turkish champion limps 22 times after 20 matches in Table 12. Beyond their demands. The 68-year-old Terim, who led Turkey to the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2008, took over as Gala coach for the fourth time in December 2017.

interior with gate

Gökhan Inler has a rare sense of accomplishment in Turkey. The former Swiss captain was celebrated as the top scorer in Adana Demirspor’s 2-1 win over Fenerbahce Istanbul. The 37-year-old, who was wearing the captain’s armband, scored in the 34th minute with his second goal at the top of the Turkish league to make it 1-1. Thanks to the win, Adana Demirspor overtook Fenerbahce in the table and is now in fourth place.



