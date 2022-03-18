sport

International Football News – A strange incident in England: a fan tied himself to the goal – Sport

March 18, 2022
Eileen Curry
International Football News – A strange incident in England: a fan tied himself to the goal


A spectator at the Everton match.

England: “Fan” causes an outage

In the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle (with Fabian Scheer), there was an intriguing interruption in the match on Thursday. A spectator tied himself to the goal with a tie around his neck and had to be “liberated” by hosts with latch cutters before he could be carried off the field. The man was wearing a T-shirt from a campaign group working to stop fossil fuel exploration in the UK. Everton enjoyed a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from Alex Iwobi.

Germany: Sulley Bayern is out for a longer period

Bayern Munich will have to dispense with central defender Niklas Sule for a few weeks. The 26-year-old tore muscle fibers in his right thigh during training on Wednesday. So Sule will also miss Germany’s international matches at the end of March. It should also be tough for Bayern’s Champions League quarter-finals (5/6 and 12/13 April). Sule, who moved to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, has been a key player in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.



