International Donor Conference: Great Britain Provides €338.5 Million in Additional Funds to Afghanistan

Before the International Donors’ Conference for Afghanistan, Great Britain pledged 286 million pounds (338.5 million euros) in additional funds to the crisis-hit country. “This new funding will pass through UN partners and trusted NGOs. No money will go directly to the Taliban,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday. At a donor conference co-organized with the United Nations on Thursday, more than $4 billion will be raised for the country.

Britain had already allocated £286 million to Afghanistan in its 2021-2022 budget. According to Truss, aid money from the UK has since supported more than 60 hospitals among others. In addition, nearly 4.5 million people have received emergency food assistance through the World Food Programme.

The United Nations said in January it would need $4.4 billion from donor countries this year to fund humanitarian needs in Afghanistan – the highest amount ever required for a single country. It is estimated that nearly ten million children in Afghanistan are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.